House Speaker: Everyone Relax About Trump's Palmer Joke

Donald Trump's brief stint working at a McDonald's drive-thru may have been the biggest political photo op of the weekend, but the former president's wink-wink comments about late golfing legend Arnold Palmer also percolated in the headlines. Most notably, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump over them on Sunday. The details:

"Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, reports NPR. "This is a guy that was all man." Speaking in Latrobe, where Palmer was born, Trump added: "When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"