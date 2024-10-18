Last-Minute Twists Delay Execution in Shaken Baby Case

The controversial execution of a Texas man convicted in a so-called "shaken baby syndrome" murder case was delayed with 90 minutes to spare before his scheduled lethal injection Thursday night. Roberson has long claimed innocence, and his supporters say the scientific evidence behind his conviction is faulty and that his young daughter actually died of pneumonia. Thursday's twists and turns:

A group of bipartisan state lawmakers had petitioned the state to grant Robert Roberson clemency, and after that request was denied, they took what NBC News refers to as the "unusual step" on Wednesday of issuing a subpoena for Roberson to testify at a hearing regarding his case next week—an effort to disrupt the execution that worked, at least temporarily.