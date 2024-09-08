He May Be First Executed Over 'Shaken Baby Syndrome'

The science behind what we know as "shaken baby syndrome" has been called into question in recent years, and the controversy is about to reenter the spotlight in a big way in Texas. There, Robert Roberson is scheduled to be executed on October 17 over the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in 2002. Assuming the execution goes through, Texas would become the first state to execute someone over what is more formally known as AHT, or abusive head trauma, writes in CJ Ciaramella in Reason. The story runs through the history of AHT, as well as the particulars of Nikki's death. The toddler was declared brain-dead at the hospital, with CAT scans revealing that she had bleeding on the brain, brain swelling, and retinal hemorrhages—the "triad" of symptoms that have come to be associated with the syndrome, writes Ciaramella.
The problem is that more and more scientists have challenged the notion that only AHT could be responsible. "Even the pediatric neurosurgeon who first popularized the diagnosis in 1971 had grave doubts about how AHT ended up being used in courtrooms," writes Ciaramella, who cites 33 exonerations across the US of AHT convictions. "Roberson's case," he adds, "is only the highest-stakes example of a fight playing out in courtrooms around the country." (One such case is taking place in Tennessee.) In arguing for a stay of his execution, Roberson's attorneys say newly discovered evidence shows that Nikki suffered from severe pneumonia that caused her death and can explain the symptoms. Read the full story.