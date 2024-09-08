He May Be First Executed Over 'Shaken Baby Syndrome'

The science behind what we know as "shaken baby syndrome" has been called into question in recent years, and the controversy is about to reenter the spotlight in a big way in Texas. There, Robert Roberson is scheduled to be executed on October 17 over the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in 2002. Assuming the execution goes through, Texas would become the first state to execute someone over what is more formally known as AHT, or abusive head trauma, writes in CJ Ciaramella in Reason. The story runs through the history of AHT, as well as the particulars of Nikki's death. The toddler was declared brain-dead at the hospital, with CAT scans revealing that she had bleeding on the brain, brain swelling, and retinal hemorrhages—the "triad" of symptoms that have come to be associated with the syndrome, writes Ciaramella.