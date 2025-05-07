Report: Feds Are Killing Off Energy Star

The popular Energy Star program has saved consumers hundreds of billions of dollars since it was introduced in 1992, but sources say the Trump administration is preparing to kill it off. The program, a public-private partnership, certifies energy-efficient appliances, helping consumers reduce energy costs. The program is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Atmospheric Protection. The Washington Post , citing documents it has reviewed and "three people briefed on the matter," reports that staff were told in an all-hands meeting Monday that the office would be dissolved and the Energy Star program ended.

"The Energy Star program and all the other climate work, outside of what's required by statute, is being de-prioritized and eliminated," Paul Gunning, the office's director, said during the meeting, according to a recording obtained by the New York Times. The Energy Star program has saved consumers and businesses more than $500 billion over the last three decades, according to its most recent annual report. It has also kept around 4 billion tons of greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. Sources tell CNN that the administration also plans to eliminate the EPA's climate change division and climate protection partnership division, which are part of the same office.

Ben Evans at the US Green Building Council nonprofit says killing off Energy Star would be "incredibly shortsighted," the Washington Post reports. "Energy Star saves consumers and businesses more than $40 billion every year just by giving them clear information about the energy efficiency of products or buildings," he says. "And it does that at a cost of $32 million. So it is an incredible bang for the buck." Trump, who has long criticized energy efficiency initiatives, discussed cutting Energy Star funding during his first term. The Times reports that trade groups and dozens of companies from a range of industries urged EPA chief Lee Zeldin to protect the program in March, calling it an "effective non-regulatory program and partnership between the government and the private sector."