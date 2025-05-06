US Trade Deficit Has Doubled in a Year

The US trade deficit soared to a record $140.5 billion in March as consumers and businesses alike tried to get ahead of President Trump's latest and most sweeping tariffs—with federal data showing an enormous stockpiling of pharmaceutical products. The deficit—which measures the gap between the value of goods and services the US sells abroad against what it buys—has roughly doubled over the last year, the AP reports. In March 2024, Commerce Department records show, that gap was just under $68.6 billion.

According to federal data released on Tuesday, US exports for goods and services totaled about $278.5 billion in March, while imports climbed to nearly $419 billion. That's up $500 million and $17.8 billion, respectively, from February trade.