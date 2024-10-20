Musk Gives Petition Signer a $1M Check

Elon Musk had already increased his cash reward to registered voters who sign his free-speech-and-guns petition from $47 to $100. He's now sweetened the pot by promising to give someone picked at random from the signees $1 million, a bonanza he said he'll repeat every day until the election. Musk gave an attendee a check Saturday at an event his America PAC held in Pennsylvania in support of Donald Trump. "One of the challenges we're having is, like, how do we get people to know about this petition?" Musk said, per the Wall Street Journal. "This news I think is going to really fly." The winners through Monday will be Pennsylvanians, and the pool will then include people in other swing states.