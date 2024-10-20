Musk Gives Petition Signer a $1M Check

Billionaire Trump supporter says one payment will be handed out at random each day until election
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2024 10:30 AM CDT
One Signer Per Day Will Collect $1M, Musk Says
Elon Musk speaks at Life Center Church in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday.   (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Elon Musk had already increased his cash reward to registered voters who sign his free-speech-and-guns petition from $47 to $100. He's now sweetened the pot by promising to give someone picked at random from the signees $1 million, a bonanza he said he'll repeat every day until the election. Musk gave an attendee a check Saturday at an event his America PAC held in Pennsylvania in support of Donald Trump. "One of the challenges we're having is, like, how do we get people to know about this petition?" Musk said, per the Wall Street Journal. "This news I think is going to really fly." The winners through Monday will be Pennsylvanians, and the pool will then include people in other swing states.

The billionaire put $75 million into the PAC in the July-September period, federal filings show. Paying someone with the purpose of inducing or rewarding the person to cast a vote or to register is a federal crime, the Journal points out. Conviction can bring prison time. A Justice Department election crimes manual says the prohibition applies to not only money but anything of monetary value such as "liquor, lottery chances, and welfare benefits." A lawyer for Musk didn't immediately address the legality of the offer. Musk's first winner is John Dreher, per Reuters. "By the way, John had no idea," Musk said as he gave him the $1 million check. "So anyway, you're welcome."
