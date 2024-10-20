Ukraine's 'Victory Plan' Receives Mixed Reception

President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan to end Ukraine's nearly three-year war with Russia has received mixed reactions from Western allies. The "victory plan" that Zelenskyy outlined at home and abroad includes a formal invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and permission to use Western long-range missiles to strike military targets in Russia—two steps Kyiv's allies have been reluctant to support before. US backing is crucial if Zelenskyy is to win support from other allies for proposals he believes are necessary to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and ahead of any peace negotiations. But analysts say Biden administration officials seem unlikely to make a decision before Nov. 5, the AP reports.

"They seem to be just doing very little now and waiting for the election," said Phillips O'Brien of the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. "So much of the strategy will live or die in Washington." Analysts said the plan is a step in the right direction for Ukraine's military efforts. They also described it as ambitious, given allies' fears of escalation with nuclear-armed Russia. Presenting the plan now puts on the radar for the next US administration, analysts said. After returning from making his case to the European Council, Zelenskyy said he expects the White House to provide feedback, per the AP.