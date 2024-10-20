Turning 60, Harris Tops Presidential Median

Vice President Kamala Harris has a full schedule for Sunday, her 60th birthday, making it much like any day during the campaign's home stretch—except for the congregation breaking out in "Happy Birthday" as she began speaking a church in Georgia. The Democratic nominee has focused more on Donald Trump's age than her own, Barron's points out, especially recently. "Now he's ducking debates and canceling interviews because of exhaustion," Harris told a rally Saturday in Atlanta. The Republican nominee said Friday that Harris "doesn't have the energy of a rabbit." Axios put the two nominees' ages in historical perspective:

Presidents through the ages: Harris is older than the median age for at inauguration, which is 55. She's still a political generation younger than Donald Trump, who's 78, and President Biden, who's 81. If Trump wins on Nov. 5, he'll pass Biden to become the oldest person ever elected.