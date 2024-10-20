Turning 60, Harris Tops Presidential Median

Vice President Kamala Harris has a full schedule for Sunday, her 60th birthday, making it much like any day during the campaign's home stretch—except for the congregation breaking out in "Happy Birthday" as she began speaking a church in Georgia. The Democratic nominee has focused more on Donald Trump's age than her own, Barron's points out, especially recently. "Now he's ducking debates and canceling interviews because of exhaustion," Harris told a rally Saturday in Atlanta. The Republican nominee said Friday that Harris "doesn't have the energy of a rabbit." Axios put the two nominees' ages in historical perspective:
- Presidents through the ages: Harris is older than the median age for at inauguration, which is 55. She's still a political generation younger than Donald Trump, who's 78, and President Biden, who's 81. If Trump wins on Nov. 5, he'll pass Biden to become the oldest person ever elected.
- The previous oldest: Before Trump's 2016 victory, Ronald Reagan was the oldest president elected for the first time, at 69. He was 77 when he left office after two terms, which made him still younger than Trump is now.
- The youngest: These marks will stand a while longer. The youngest presidents ever elected were Teddy Roosevelt at 42 and John F. Kennedy at 43. The youngest elected since Kennedy were Bill Clinton at 46 and Barack Obama at 47.
- The split: Only 12 presidents were in their 60s or 70s when they took office.
Harris' doctor released a medical summary
this month proclaiming the vice president to be in excellent health. Trump's campaign has not released comparable information, saying only that he's "in perfect and excellent health." Harris' plans for Sunday include taping an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton that MSNBC will air later in the day, per the AP
