Surfer Impaled by Swordfish in 'Freak Accident'

Giulia Manfrini was among the many surfers from around the world drawn to the epic waves off Indonesia's islands. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old Italian, there weren't only humans exploring the waves off Masokut Island last week. "Unexpectedly, a swordfish jumped towards Manfrini and struck her squarely in the chest," the acting head of the Mentawai Islands' Disaster Management Agency said Friday, per NBC News . Local media reported Manfrini, a well-known surfer, was impaled by the swordfish or possible needlefish. The agency said Manfrini was able to signal to witnesses, who provided first aid. But she "died almost immediately," according to the resort where she'd been staying, per CBS News .

"Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn't be saved," said Manfrini's business partner James Colston. The pair founded London-based travel company AWAVE, which organizes trips to popular surfing destinations. He described the death as a "freak accident." Fishery expert Su Nan-Jay tells NBC that swordfish attacks are rare, especially during the daytime. However, these fish are extremely dangerous and can cause injuries that are "very likely to be fatal" to humans. "Their snout is like a real sword" and "if it stabs, it goes very deep, and it could even slice through, leaving a large wound." It also carries bacteria, which can trigger an infection.

A medical report indicates Manfrini may have drowned after suffering a 2-inch deep stab wound, per Fox News. "We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved," Colston said of Manfrini, a former professional snowboarder with 28,000 followers on Instagram, adding "her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her." Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of Manfrini's hometown of Venaria Reale, said the community was "shocked" by her death, which "makes us feel powerless in the face of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely." (More surfing stories.)