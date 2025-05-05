3 Dead After Boat Overturns Off San Diego

Authorities in San Diego were searching the waters off San Diego after a boat capsized on Monday, reports NBC News. At least three people were dead, four others were transported to hospitals, and the Coast Guard tweeted that it was looking for nine missing people. "Potentially nine more individuals are unaccounted for," said Coast Guard spokesperson Adam Stanton, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. "That nine number doesn't mean they are in the water. They could have made it to shore." Details remained scant, but one survivor told rescuers there were 18 people were aboard the 12-foot boat that washed ashore at Torrey Pines State Beach, per Fox5 San Diego and the AP. "