Liberty Energy Rises After Trump Picks CEO for Cabinet

Several big companies are lining up to report their latest quarterly results this week. The headliner arrives on Wednesday with market heavyweight Nvidia. Other big companies set to report results this week include Lowe's and Walmart on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday, and Deere on Thursday.

CVS Health rallied 5.4% after adding four new directors to its board, the AP reports. The health giant did so following discussions with a major investor, hedge-fund owner Glenview Capital Management. Liberty Energy also helped pull the market upward after rising 4.9%. President-elect Trump named its CEO, Chris Wright, as his Secretary of Energy. Trading of Spirit Airlines' stock, meanwhile, was halted after the budget carrier said it reached an agreement with debtholders on a plan to take it through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The airline will continue to fly while it restructures, but it will also likely wipe out the holdings of all its current stock investors

Stocks are regaining some momentum after giving back more than half their postelection gains at the end of last week. Investors had sent the S&P 500 nearly 4% higher in the days immediately following Trump's win. Bank stocks, smaller companies, and other areas of the market seen as the biggest winners from Trump's preference for lower tax rates, higher tariffs, and lighter regulation did particularly well. More recently, though, investors have braced for some of the potential downsides for the market of Trump's reshaping of the economy. Moderna rose 7.2% on Monday, but it is still down since Trump said he wanted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services . (More stock market stories.)