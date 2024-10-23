You Want Fries and a Halloween Costume With That?

Former President Trump's brief stint in a McDonald's apron served up French fries, a Yelp brouhaha, and, apparently, Halloween costume ideas. As Quartz reports, immediately after Trump dropped in at the Mickey D's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, searches for "McDonald's costume" spiked like your blood sugar after downing a McFlurry—to the tune of 412%, according to Google Trends data. While no retailers seem to offer the complete ensemble yet, Quartz notes that you can do it yourself on the fly: All you need is a wig, a "crisp" white button-down, a red tie, and a McDonald's apron. Per the site: "To add some flair, costume wearers can throw in a name tag that says 'Donald,' and carry around a fast-food tray."
For those looking for something a little more succinct and less labor-intensive, FOX59 reports that there was one costumer there for you: the Trump campaign. His campaign store put out a T-shirt featuring the former president leaning out the drive-thru window emblazoned with "MAGADonald's." "I have a McGift for you!" the website said. "I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald's." Alas, they were apparently pretty popular and are currently sold out. (More President Trump stories.)