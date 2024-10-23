You Want Fries and a Halloween Costume With That?

Former President Trump's brief stint in a McDonald's apron served up French fries, a Yelp brouhaha, and, apparently, Halloween costume ideas. As Quartz reports, immediately after Trump dropped in at the Mickey D's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, searches for "McDonald's costume" spiked like your blood sugar after downing a McFlurry—to the tune of 412%, according to Google Trends data. While no retailers seem to offer the complete ensemble yet, Quartz notes that you can do it yourself on the fly: All you need is a wig, a "crisp" white button-down, a red tie, and a McDonald's apron. Per the site: "To add some flair, costume wearers can throw in a name tag that says 'Donald,' and carry around a fast-food tray."