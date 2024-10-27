Other Newspapers Have Made Presidential Endorsements

While the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post have decided to sit this one out, other major publications have made endorsements in the presidential election. Here's a sampling, per the Hill.

Donald Trump has been endorsed by:

The Washington Times : "There will be single-issue activists who bemoan Mr. Trump's lack of purity on their favorite topic, but they should not fall into this trap. There is no issue on which Ms. Harris would be a better choice than Mr. Trump."

: "There will be single-issue activists who bemoan Mr. Trump's lack of purity on their favorite topic, but they should not fall into this trap. There is no issue on which Ms. Harris would be a better choice than Mr. Trump." New York Post : "Voters this fall will decide if the future of our country bends toward prosperity, security, freedom, opportunity and innovation. Or sticks with ruinous big government largesse, deliberately divisive policies, appeasement and stagnation."

: "Voters this fall will decide if the future of our country bends toward prosperity, security, freedom, opportunity and innovation. Or sticks with ruinous big government largesse, deliberately divisive policies, appeasement and stagnation." Las Vegas Review-Journal: "Many voters are dissatisfied with the choice before them in November. They have a point. But when we weigh the policy results of Mr. Trump's four years in office against those of Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden, the contrast becomes difficult to ignore."