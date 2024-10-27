Other Newspapers Have Made Presidential Endorsements

While the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post have decided to sit this one out, other major publications have made endorsements in the presidential election. Here's a sampling, per the Hill.
Donald Trump has been endorsed by:
- The Washington Times: "There will be single-issue activists who bemoan Mr. Trump's lack of purity on their favorite topic, but they should not fall into this trap. There is no issue on which Ms. Harris would be a better choice than Mr. Trump."
- New York Post: "Voters this fall will decide if the future of our country bends toward prosperity, security, freedom, opportunity and innovation. Or sticks with ruinous big government largesse, deliberately divisive policies, appeasement and stagnation."
- Las Vegas Review-Journal: "Many voters are dissatisfied with the choice before them in November. They have a point. But when we weigh the policy results of Mr. Trump's four years in office against those of Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden, the contrast becomes difficult to ignore."
Vice President Kamala Harris has been endorsed by:
- The Boston Globe: "She offers a vision of hope and aspiration against former President Donald Trump's message of fear and loathing. His supporters should take him at his word when he threatens damaging policies."
- The Houston Chronicle: "Harris' best asset is that she's not Trump. Beyond her basic qualifications of human decency, self-control and mature leadership skills, her career path from law enforcement to the U.S. Senate to the vice president's office illustrates independence, drive and a steely spine."
- Philadelphia Inquirer: The "choice is clear and obvious. Vice President Kamala Harris wants to help all Americans. Donald Trump wants to help himself."
- The New York Times: "It is hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump. ... For this reason, regardless of any political disagreements voters might have with her, Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for president."
- The Seattle Times: "As President Joe Biden struggled to regain his footing after a disastrous debate performance June 27, Harris had to quietly prepare herself without looking like she was pushing him out. When Biden suddenly ended his reelection effort, she had to coalesce Democrats with energy and enthusiasm. To the party faithful, she had to cast her candidacy as a celebration, not a coronation. She succeeded on all counts. ... Given the choice, it's not a close call."
- Las Vegas Sun: "The country stands at a crossroads. A vote for Harris is a vote for renewal, stability and a government that genuinely serves the people. It is time for a leader who represents progress without abandoning the values that have long defined America."
- The New Yorker: "The United States simply cannot endure another four years of Donald Trump. He is an agent of chaos, an enemy of liberal democracy, and a threat to America's moral standing in the world. Kamala Harris—who has shown herself to be sensible, humane, and liberal-minded—is our choice."
(More Election 2024
stories.)