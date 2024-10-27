Team Fires Coach After Caitlin Clark's Historic Season

The Indiana Fever made the WNBA playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. Total home attendance of 340,715 set a single-season league record. Franchise star Caitlin Clark had a historic rookie season . Still, the team announced Sunday that the Fever and coach Christie Sides have gone their separate ways. "While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals," the team said in a statement, per ESPN , "which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana."

Indiana went 33-47 in Sides' two seasons, posting a 20-20 record in 2024. The team fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Connecticut Sun in a two-game sweep last month. Ousting Sides completes an overhaul of the Fever's basketball bosses, per CBS Sports. The team has a new chief operating officer and general manager and a new president of basketball and business operations. The Fever also had the league's rookie of the year in Sides' first season, Aliyah Boston. Five other WNBA teams have fired their coach in this offseason, per Yahoo Sports. (More Indiana Fever stories.)