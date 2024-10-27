In Philadelphia, Harris Takes Message to Church, Barbershop

Kamala Harris told a Philadelphia church congregation that the US is "determined to turn the page on hatred and division" as she crisscrossed the Democratic stronghold on Sunday. Energizing supporters in the largest city in the swing state of Pennsylvania is crucial for Harris' campaign, and she's focusing on voters of color with a little more than a week to go before the Nov. 5 election. In her remarks to the predominantly Black audience at the Church of Christian Compassion, Harris drew on the story of the Apostle Paul, who overcome difficulties to spread the word of Jesus, the AP reports.

"In hard times when we may grow weary in doing good, we must remember the power that works within us, the divine power that transformed Paul's life, guided him through shipwreck and sustained him through trials," Harris said. W. Lonnie Herndon, the church's senior pastor, followed her remarks with a sermon about compassion and how "strong people never put others down, they lift them up." With Harris sitting in the front row, he said, "We are going to get out and vote," adding: "We are not electing a pastor. We are electing a president that will deal with these divided United States, bring us back together."

Harris then went to Philly Cutz, a barbershop in West Philadelphia, where she spoke with Black men about improving racial representation in education. "We don't pay teachers enough," she said, adding that data show Black children are more likely to go on to college if they had Black teachers in the early grades, per NBC News. The shop's owner called the conversation with Harris a "good dialogue," per the New York Times. Darryl Thomas said Harris spent much of the visit discussing what Black men want from the next president. "Black males are the most disenfranchised individuals in America," Darryl Thomas said. "This is a time when the playing field needs to be leveled, and fair. We're not asking for extras."