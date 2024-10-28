Elon Musk: I Was Never an Illegal Worker in US

Elon Musk says he's no illegal worker, as President Biden painted him over the weekend . Biden said Musk was in the US on a student visa in the 1990s, but instead of attending school, he worked. A Washington Post investigation found that Musk failed to enroll in any classes for the graduate program he was supposed to be attending at California's Stanford University, but instead worked on startup and thus, according to experts who spoke to the Post, had no legal basis to remain in the US. But in a post on X early Sunday, Musk disputed that, the Post reports.

"I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying," Musk wrote. In a separate post, he continued, "I was on a J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1-B. They know this, as they have all my records. Losing the election is making them desperate." Per the Post, a J-1 Exchange Visitor visa is for students while the H1-B visa covers temporary employment. The startup in question, a software company called Zip2, sold in 1999 for $300 million, Reuters reports. Six of Musk's former business associates and shareholders from that company say Musk was still on a student visa until, due to investors' concerns, he transitioned to the appropriate visa before the company went public. (More Elon Musk stories.)