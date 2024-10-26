Biden: Musk 'Turned Out to Be an Illegal Worker'

After the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk worked illegally in the US in the 1990s, President Biden pointed out the disconnect between the billionaire Trump ally's past and his rhetoric about immigration. "Well, that wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here, when he was here," Biden said Saturday while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris at a union hall in Pittsburgh, per the Post. "He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't in school. He was violating the law. And he's talking about all these illegals coming our way?"
Musk arrived in California ostensibly for a graduate degree program at Stanford University but didn't enroll in courses, the Post found. He worked on his startup instead. Because he was not in school, Musk had no legal basis for staying in the US, legal experts said. The billionaire, who was born in South Africa, has attacked Biden and Harris over illegal immigration, echoing Trump's claims that their policies are destroying the nation.