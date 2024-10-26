Biden: Musk 'Turned Out to Be an Illegal Worker'

Washington Post reports billionaire had no right to be in US when he arrived
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2024 4:25 PM CDT
Biden: Musk 'Turned Out to Be an Illegal Worker'
President Biden takes a selfie with a worker as Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, third from left, looks on at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk worked illegally in the US in the 1990s, President Biden pointed out the disconnect between the billionaire Trump ally's past and his rhetoric about immigration. "Well, that wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here, when he was here," Biden said Saturday while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris at a union hall in Pittsburgh, per the Post. "He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't in school. He was violating the law. And he's talking about all these illegals coming our way?"

Musk arrived in California ostensibly for a graduate degree program at Stanford University but didn't enroll in courses, the Post found. He worked on his startup instead. Because he was not in school, Musk had no legal basis for staying in the US, legal experts said. The billionaire, who was born in South Africa, has attacked Biden and Harris over illegal immigration, echoing Trump's claims that their policies are destroying the nation. (More President Biden stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X