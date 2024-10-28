There's Been a Change in the Most Popular Halloween Candy

For those unsure of what all the cool trick-or-treaters are looking to score this year, the leaderboard of the most popular candy will look pretty familiar to anyone who's been in the remote vicinity of Halloween at any point over the past several decades. Drawing on a decade and a half of sales stats, the Takeout reports on the top 10 most popular brands of candy, per tabulations by CandyStore.com:
- M&M's
- Reese's Cups
- Sour Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Candy Corn
- Hershey's Kisses
- Hershey's Mini Bars
- Butterfinger
The Takeout notes that while every candy on the list is an oldie but goody, there was some drama: Reese's Cups lost the top spot for the first time in years, Sour Patch Kids scooted up two slots, and Butterfinger made it onto the list. Americans are expected to drop $3.5 billion on Halloween candy this year. (More Halloween stories.)