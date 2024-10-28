There's Been a Change in the Most Popular Halloween Candy

For those unsure of what all the cool trick-or-treaters are looking to score this year, the leaderboard of the most popular candy will look pretty familiar to anyone who's been in the remote vicinity of Halloween at any point over the past several decades. Drawing on a decade and a half of sales stats, the Takeout reports on the top 10 most popular brands of candy, per tabulations by CandyStore.com:



M&M's Reese's Cups Sour Patch Kids Skittles Starburst Hot Tamales Candy Corn Hershey's Kisses Hershey's Mini Bars Butterfinger