These Are the Most At-Risk Sites in America

Since the late '80s, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has released a list of historic places most at risk in America, keeping tabs on "compelling, meaningful historic sites" that have become endangered by "natural disasters, underutilization, neglect, or lack of awareness." This year's list includes not only physical structures, like the fascinating Mystery Castle in Phoenix, but entire communities, like Florida's Cedar Key , an old-time fishing village decimated by Hurricane Helene last year.

"We want sites that are experiencing some kind of threat and have a plan to address that threat," trust CEO Carol Quillen says in explaining the criteria for the annual list, per NPR. "And we want sites that, when preserved, can offer something to their community." Here, the top 11 sites that the trust is nervous about: