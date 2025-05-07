Memphis Officers Acquitted in Death of Tyre Nichols

Three former Memphis police officers were acquitted Wednesday of all state charges related to the death of Tyre Nichols, whose 2023 beating by officers led to nationwide protests and renewed debate about police use of force. After deliberating for more than eight hours over two days, a jury found Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith not guilty of second-degree murder and other charges. Judge James Jones Jr. ordered their immediate release. The three men, visibly emotional, embraced each other and their attorneys in the courtroom, reports NBC News . The AP reports the three still face prison time after being convicted of federal charges last year.

Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker with dreams of becoming a photographer, was stopped by police in Memphis on January 7, 2023, for alleged reckless driving. Body camera footage captured officers forcefully removing Nichols from his car, pepper spraying and using a Taser on him before he fled on foot in the direction of his mother's home. Officers caught up with him about 80 yards away and delivered a second round of beatings, with Nichols seen calling out for his mother.

The prosecution brought in a use-of-force expert who labeled the officers' actions as "unnecessary" and "excessive," describing the beating as an example of what's known in policing as a "street tax" or "run tax"—physical punishment inflicted on suspects who flee. Nichols died three days later from his injuries. The defense had argued Emmitt Martin, another officer involved who has pleaded guilty to federal and state charges, per the Washington Post, was responsible for the most violence. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)