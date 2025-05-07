FAA Says It Is Fixing Major Issues at Newark

Old copper phone lines may have caused communications breakdown last week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 7, 2025 2:20 PM CDT
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to the media at the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it plans to upgrade the technology used to get radar data to air traffic controllers directing planes to the troubled Newark, New Jersey, airport, and improve staffing to alleviate problems that have caused hundreds of flights to be canceled there. At the same time, the agency plans pursue a broader multibillion-dollar plan that will be announced Thursday for long-overdue upgrades to the nation's air traffic control system.

  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says flying remains the safest way to travel because of existing precautions, but the problems in Newark demonstrate the desperate need for upgrades, the AP reports. "We are on it. We are going to fix it. We are going to build a brand new system for all of you and your families and the American people," Duffy says.

  • The radar system air traffic controllers in Philadelphia use to direct planes in and out of the Newark airport went offline for at least 30 seconds on April 28. That facility relies on radar data sent over lines from New York that may have failed. Some of those lines are old copper phone lines instead of much more reliable fiber optic lines that can handle more data.
  • The reason the FAA is relying on those lines is because the agency moved the Newark controllers out of the New York facility to Philadelphia last summer to address staffing issues.
  • The FAA says it plans to replace any old copper wires with fiber optics and add three new data lines between its New York facility and Philadelphia. The agency is also working to get additional controllers trained and certified.

  • It wasn't immediately clear how quickly either of those steps will be completed, but Duffy has said he hopes the situation in Newark will improve by summer. Several controllers remain on extended trauma leave after the radar outage.
  • In the meantime, the FAA has slowed traffic in and out of Newark to ensure flights can be handled safely, leading to cancellations. On Wednesday, Newark led the nation in cancellations with 41 canceled departures and 43 canceled arrivals, according to FlightAware.com. That's even after United Airlines cut 35 flights a day from its schedule at the airport starting last weekend.
  • In air traffic audio recorded by LiveATC.net, a pilot arriving from New Orleans can be heard calling out, "Approach, are you there?" five times over 30 seconds before getting a response from Newark controllers. Duffy says communications were lost for 30 seconds, though others have estimated it was closer to 90 seconds, the BBC reports.
  • A Newark controller who asked to remain anonymous tells NBC News that there have been at least two similar incidents since August. "We lost all radios! No backups!" the controller says. "Everything went down."
