Kamala Harris Challenges Trump to Cognitive Test

Donald Trump has been taking shots at Kamala Harris' intelligence on the campaign trail, and the vice president tells CBS News she'd be happy to take a cognitive test—and "would challenge him to take the same one." In the interview, Harris says Trump is "increasingly unstable" and "has resorted to name-calling because he actually has no plan for the American people." The challenge syncs with Harris' strategy of late in regard to Trump, according to a Washington Post analysis. She has been increasingly depicting him as too old for the challenges of the job—the same line of attack Trump had deployed against President Biden before Harris replaced him as the nominee.

For example, when Trump eschewed questions at a recent rally in favor of 40 minutes or so of swaying to music, she wrote, "Hope he's okay." And at an Atlanta rally, she told supporters: "When he does answer a question or speak at a rally, have you noticed he tends to go off-script and ramble? And generally, for the life of him, cannot finish a thought." However, the story concludes with comments from the organizer of monthly online focus groups in battleground states, who says the issue doesn't appear to be moving the needle for the Democrat. "I'm not sure what Harris is saying is getting through to them," says Rich Thau. "There's a huge gap between what she says and what's actually heard and what he says and what's actually heard."