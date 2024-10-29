The Top College Towns in the US

Which college towns and cities across the US claim the most appeal? WalletHub took a look at more than 400 of them using 30-plus metrics in three main categories: wallet friendliness (think the price of everything from tuition and housing to what it costs to go out for a burger and movie); social environment (crime rates and breweries, sports clubs, and cafes per capita, among others); and academic and economic opportunities (median income for part-time workers, the quality of higher education, and the like). The Texas city of Austin, home to Concordia University and the University of Texas at Austin, emerges as No. 1 on the list, thanks to some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, ample recreational activities, and (wait for it) one of the lowest average pizza prices in the country. The top 10, along with their overall score: