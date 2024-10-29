MLS Goalie Dies at 25

A Knot listing for Major League Soccer goalie Holden Trent and his fiancee, Brianna Losito, shows a wedding date of Dec. 20, 2025, with a celebration planned in Charleston, South Carolina. Now, however, instead of planning a wedding, Losito is mourning her fiance after the Philadelphia Union goalie died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 25, reports PennLive.com . "Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends," read a Saturday post from Trent's family on his official Instagram account.

The native of Greensboro, North Carolina, had been picked 28th overall in the 2023 draft out of High Point University, though he'd had yet to make his debut with the Union, reports ESPN. Instead, he'd logged six appearances with the Union's second team in MLS Next Pro. Although a cause of death hasn't been offered, the Delaware County Daily Times reports that Trent had ended up in the ICU on Thursday. The Union isn't saying more out of respect to Trent's family, per ESPN.

Trent and Losito started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2022. She has yet to publicly address Trent's death. MLS, however, issued a statement on social media, praising Trent as "a young goalkeeper with a bright future." "Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia," the league wrote. In its own statement, the Union called Trent's death "heartbreaking" and noted that "he embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication, and perseverance." (More Major League Soccer stories.)