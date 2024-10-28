Cochise From The Warriors Is Dead at 75

David Harris might not be a household acting name, but lots of people might know him for what turned out to be his biggest role: playing Cochise in the 1979 film The Warriors. Harris, 75, died Friday of cancer at his home in New York City, reports the New York Times. The film about street gangs wasn't well received by critics upon its release, but it went on to become a bona fide cult classic. (The film's villain, Luther, clicks some bottles together and chants, "Warriors, come out to play" in one famous scene, and Screen Rant notes that it was an improvised line by actor David Patrick Kelly.)