Michigan QB Makes 'Difficult Choice' After 5th Concussion

Last week, North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall announced he'd be retiring from football at the age of 23, after suffering a string of concussions. Now, another young college star is stepping off the field for similar reasons, this time out of the Great Lakes State. On Monday, Michigan State QB Jack Tuttle said that he, too, will be retiring from the game following his fifth concussion, as well as a torn UCL in his throwing arm, reports NPR .

"Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game I love," Tuttle—who was in his second season with the Wolverines and had played just two games for them this season, per CNN—wrote Monday on X, noting he'd made his decision after conferring with his family, doctors, and others close to him. The 25-year-old said in his statement that he'd like to continue as a coach.

"Though closing this chapter is unfortunate, my passion for football will always be a part of me," he wrote. The sixth-season senior had previously spent four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers and played in seven games total for the Wolverines over the past two years, achieving two touchdowns and two interceptions, and completing 45 of 67 passes, for 436 yards, reports the Detroit Free Press. (More college football stories.)