Weird Reality of 2024: Both Sides Confident of Victory

Well, somebody's wrong. The coin-toss nature of the 2024 election is demonstrated in two competing narratives in major news outlets on Tuesday.
- For Trump: Axios reports that Donald Trump allies in the world of MAGA "appear supremely confident" that he will win re-election. The piece includes a tweeted quote from Split Ticket elections analyst Lakshya Jain: "The Republicans are projecting an image of a landslide and are hyped on early voting numbers in a way I have never seen before." A source in the Trump campaign says internal polls show Trump up—though within the margin of error—in all seven battleground states. "They are right to project confidence for that reason," the source says, while warning that "arrogance is how mistakes are made."