Junior Champion Skier, 19, Dies in Training Accident

A teenager who was Italy's overall junior champion skier last year has died in a tragic training accident. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi," the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said in a statement Tuesday. "Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales." A helicopter transported her to a hospital, but she didn't survive. Last season, she placed sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G at the Junior World Alpine Ski Championships, NBC News reports. Her final Instagram post, from Thursday, shows her on a beach in Ibiza. Many of her fellow athletes are mourning her on social media. (More skiing stories.)