Junior Champion Skier, 19, Dies in Training Accident

Fellow athletes are mourning Matilde Lorenzi
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 30, 2024 10:15 AM CDT
Junior Champion Skier, 19, Dies in Training Accident
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / yanik88)

A teenager who was Italy's overall junior champion skier last year has died in a tragic training accident. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi," the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said in a statement Tuesday. "Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales." A helicopter transported her to a hospital, but she didn't survive. Last season, she placed sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G at the Junior World Alpine Ski Championships, NBC News reports. Her final Instagram post, from Thursday, shows her on a beach in Ibiza. Many of her fellow athletes are mourning her on social media. (More skiing stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X