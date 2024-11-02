Here's What You Can Put Toward Retirement in 2025

The IRS is out with its annual cost-of-living tweaks, including increases in how much Americans can inject into their pension plans and retirement accounts. The details, per the AP:

401(k), 403(b), federal Thrift Savings Plan, most 427 plans: In 2025, individuals will be able to contribute up to $23,500 to these types of retirement plans, up from $23,000 in 2024. That figure doesn't include any employer match contributions, per TheStreet. The catch-up limit for people 50 and over stays at $7,500 per person—but those ages 60 to 63 can fork over up to $11,250.

IRAs: The limit on this annual contribution remains at $7,000 per individual, while the catch-up limit for people 50 and over stays at $1,000. TheStreet notes that limits on IRA contributions are tied to inflation, "so the lack of increase is likely tied to easing inflation and the modest Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) the IRS issued in October."