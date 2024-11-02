Here's What You Can Put Toward Retirement in 2025

The IRS is out with its annual cost-of-living tweaks, including increases in how much Americans can inject into their pension plans and retirement accounts. The details, per the AP:
- 401(k), 403(b), federal Thrift Savings Plan, most 427 plans: In 2025, individuals will be able to contribute up to $23,500 to these types of retirement plans, up from $23,000 in 2024. That figure doesn't include any employer match contributions, per TheStreet. The catch-up limit for people 50 and over stays at $7,500 per person—but those ages 60 to 63 can fork over up to $11,250.
- IRAs: The limit on this annual contribution remains at $7,000 per individual, while the catch-up limit for people 50 and over stays at $1,000. TheStreet notes that limits on IRA contributions are tied to inflation, "so the lack of increase is likely tied to easing inflation and the modest Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) the IRS issued in October."
"On the one hand, this decision could make it easier for taxpayers who have recently gotten a raise to max out their IRA contributions," NerdWallet's Sam Taube tells TheStreet. "However, it also means that taxpayers who don't have access to a 401(k) and are already maxing out their IRA contributions can't put additional money aside for retirement in 2025." He adds that "this year's IRS changes ... illustrate why the conventional wisdom is to contribute the maximum employer-matched amount to a 401(k), if you have one, before contributing to an IRA." According to Vanguard, only 14% of American workers plunked the max amount into their 401(k) plans in 2023, reports NBC News
. (More IRS
stories.)