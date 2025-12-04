Alleged DC Pipe Bomber Had 'Extremist Beliefs'

The man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC, on the night before the Capitol riot was charged with explosive offenses Thursday. The Woodbridge, Virginia, resident was arrested Thursday morning. At a press conference, Attorney General Pam Bondi identified him as Brian Cole Jr., CNN reports.
- Motive. Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for planting bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee. Sources tell the Washington Post that Cole, 30, was "an extremist in his political beliefs."