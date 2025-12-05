More Bodies Found at Murder Suspect's Former Home

Authorities in San Diego have discovered multiple sets of human remains at a property linked to Dwight William Rhone, 74, who is already in custody on a murder charge. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office identified Rhone as a "person of interest" in the case but has not yet filed new charges related to the remains, NBC News reports. The search, which began Tuesday at a home in the Southcrest neighborhood where Rhone previously lived, involved the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, and the San Diego Police Department's Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit.

Rhone has been jailed since December, when he was arrested in connection with the killing of 54-year-old Bernardo Moreno. Moreno was found shot and set on fire on Interstate 5 in October 2023, according to the Highway Patrol. Rhone was charged in that case on Dec. 5, 2024, just days before he was due to be sentenced in a separate federal case. In the federal case, he ultimately received a two-year prison term after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Prosecutors said he hasn't been allowed to possess a gun since his first felony conviction in 1969, the New York Times reports.

Prosecutors described Rhone as having a "lengthy criminal history," with 33 offenses dating back to 1963. Investigators are working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the newly discovered remains and determine the causes of death. Investigators spent days at the home, digging up the backyard and searching a basement or crawl space, CBS 8 reports. The current tenants, a family that had been there for a year, say police gave them money for a hotel and they don't plan to live at the property again.

Rhone allegedly killed Moreno because the man stabbed his dog to break up a dog fight. His criminal record includes multiple armed robberies. He was ordered to register as a sex offender in 1980, when he raped his cellmate after threatening to poke the man's eyes out, 10News reports. "Over the past 50 years, defendant has committed an almost incomprehensible number of crimes with the consistency of a clock," Deputy DA Zachary Wallace wrote in a court filing in 2019. "There is not a moment in defendant's life where he has been out of custody and remained law-abiding. Even when defendant is in custody, he manages to commit crimes."