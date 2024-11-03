Florida Convict Freed in 'Killer Clown' Case

The woman convicted of killing a woman while dressed as a clown and holding flowers and balloons has been released from a Florida prison. Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, who pleaded guilty in a plea deal in the 1990 "killer clown" case though she insists she's innocent, was freed Saturday after 17 months, the Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Her lawyer praised the release and repeated his contention that "she did not commit this crime," per the AP . In a statement Saturday, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said, "Sheila Keen-Warren will always be an admitted convicted murderer and will wear that stain for every day for the rest of her life."

Marlene Warren, 40, was shot to death after answering her door to find someone dressed as a clown. Witnesses said Keen-Warren and Warren's husband, Michael, were having an affair, which they both denied. They married in 2002, per the AP. It took prosecutors three decades to bring the case to trial, and Aronberg said the prosecution was hampered by the death of witnesses in the interim. Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Keen-Warren's attorney has said she only took the plea deal because she would be released in less than two years; if convicted, she could have received a life sentence. "We are absolutely thrilled that Ms. Keen-Warren has been released from prison and is returning to her family," Greg Rosenfeld said. (More prisoner release stories.)