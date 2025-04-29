Crime / hockey After Fatal Hockey Collision, No Criminal Charges Adam Johnson died in the UK when a skate cut his neck By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Apr 29, 2025 11:10 AM CDT Copied Floral tributes are placed for Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) See 1 more photo British prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against a hockey player following the death of a fellow player on the ice. Details: The collision: In a 2023 game, Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers collided with Adam Johnson of the Nottingham Panthers, and Johnson died after his neck was cut by Petgrave's skate. Authorities launched a manslaughter investigation, which has now ended without charges. Decision: "We have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense and so there will not be a prosecution," said Michael Quinn, the deputy chief crown prosecutor, reports the AP. Johnson's own team called it a "freak accident" on social media in the immediate aftermath, notes People. The players: Johnson was a 29-year-old Minnesota native who'd played in the NHL briefly, logging 13 appearances with the Pittsburgh Penguins before eventually landing with his UK team. Petgrave is a 33-year-old Canadian. Safety changes: Johnson's death has prompted some hockey leagues around the world to mandate neck guards, though they're not required in the NHL, notes the Guardian. Prosecutors never publicly named Petgrave, but he launched a fundraising campaign for his legal bills. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) See 1 more photo Report an error