Iran Helped Make Houthis a Powerful Force: UN Experts

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been transformed from a local armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization with support from Iran, Iraqi armed groups, Lebanon's Hezbollah militants, and others, UN experts said in a new report. The Iranian-backed Houthis have exploited the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and worked to enhance their status in Iran's self-described "Axis of Resistance" to gain popularity in the region and beyond, the experts monitoring sanctions against the Houthis said in the 537-page report to the UN Security Council. After having 30,000 fighters in 2015, the force now numbers 350,000, the experts said, per the AP .

To support Iranian-backed Hamas militants, whose surprise attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, sparked the war in Gaza, the Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, disrupting global shipping. Despite Houthi claims that they would target ships linked to Israel, the panel said its investigations revealed the rebels have been targeting vessels indiscriminately. Its analysis of data from the International Maritime Organization, the US and the UK revealed that at least 134 attacks were carried out from Houthi-controlled areas against merchant and commercial vessels and US and UK warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden between Nov. 15, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

"The group's shift to actions at sea increased their influence in the region," the UN experts said. "Such a scale of attacks, using weapon systems on civilian vessels, had never occurred since the Second World War." Sources told the panel that the Houthis are coordinating operations with al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and strengthening ties to the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militant group in Somalia, per the AP. The Houthis have been fighting a civil war with Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014. The experts said that conflict "has now escalated into a major international crisis." The report says: "The panel observes the transformation of the Houthis from a localized armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization, extending their operational capabilities well beyond the territories under their control."