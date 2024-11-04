Russia Allegedly Plotted to Put Bomb Aboard US-Bound Jet

The Wall Street Journal reports that Russia has been plotting to send explosives aboard planes—possibly passenger planes—bound for the US and Canada. The Kremlin denies the allegations. The startling report stems from an investigation into two separate explosions at overseas warehouses for the global transportation company DHL.

In July, one such device exploded at a DHL facility in Birmingham, England, and another exploded in Leipzig, Germany, per the Guardian. Had either detonated while aboard a plane, it could have brought down the aircraft. The Journal reports that the devices were rigged electronic massagers.