Trump: Herschel Walker Will Run Missile Defense

Herschel Walker fumbled his introduction of Donald Trump at a Georgia rally on Sunday—once calling him Donald Trump Jr. and once "Jonald J. Trump." It didn't seem to hurt the former NFL star's employment prospects once the Republican presidential nominee took the stage. Trump told the crowd that if he's elected, he'd "build a missile defense shield all made in the USA" and "put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker," the Hill reports. Walker played football at the University of Georgia in the early 1980s.

Trump has promised to build an "Iron Dome" before, apparently based on Israel's. Experts have said the expensive project wouldn't do much to save the US from the destruction of short-range missiles, per the Hill. And ABC News points out that the US military hasn't asked such a project. Walker, a Heisman Award winner who played 12 seasons in the NFL, has no experience in national security or missile defense. He did once falsely claim to have been an FBI agent. Trump backed him for Senate in Georgia in 2022; Walker lost to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)