Trump: Herschel Walker Will Run Missile Defense

Former football star hits snags introducing the GOP nominee to rally
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2024 6:00 PM CST
Trump Promises Defense Job to Herschel Walker at Rally
Herschel Walker dances offstage after speaking during a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater for Donald Trump on Sunday in Macon, Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Herschel Walker fumbled his introduction of Donald Trump at a Georgia rally on Sunday—once calling him Donald Trump Jr. and once "Jonald J. Trump." It didn't seem to hurt the former NFL star's employment prospects once the Republican presidential nominee took the stage. Trump told the crowd that if he's elected, he'd "build a missile defense shield all made in the USA" and "put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker," the Hill reports. Walker played football at the University of Georgia in the early 1980s.

Trump has promised to build an "Iron Dome" before, apparently based on Israel's. Experts have said the expensive project wouldn't do much to save the US from the destruction of short-range missiles, per the Hill. And ABC News points out that the US military hasn't asked such a project. Walker, a Heisman Award winner who played 12 seasons in the NFL, has no experience in national security or missile defense. He did once falsely claim to have been an FBI agent. Trump backed him for Senate in Georgia in 2022; Walker lost to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X