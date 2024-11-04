Their Children Died by Suicide. They're Suing TikTok

TikTok is being sued by seven families in France, including two that lost children to suicide. The joint lawsuit alleges that the platform's algorithm exposed teens to videos promoting suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders, CNN reports. The lawsuit is separate from a criminal complaint filed against TikTok last year by the parents of Marie, a 15-year-old girl who killed herself, reports the BBC . The other teen who died by suicide was also a 15-year-old girl. Four of the other teens whose families are involved in the lawsuit attempted suicide, and at least one of them developed an eating disorder.

"The parents want TikTok's legal liability to be recognized in court," said lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion. "This is a commercial company offering a product to consumers who are, in addition, minors. They must, therefore, answer for the product's shortcomings." Boutron-Marmion said this is the first joint case of its kind in Europe, the Guardian reports. TikTok, which says it has taken measures to protect young users, also faces hundreds of lawsuits in the US. Last month, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok, saying the platform was designed to be addictive despite evidence it can lead to "profound psychological and physiological harms." (More TikTok stories.)