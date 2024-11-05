Parkland Victims' Families End Fight on Killer's Name, Likeness

A nasty legal rift between the most seriously wounded survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school massacre and the families of some of the 17 murdered victims was settled Monday, with all sides now owning an equal share of the killer's publicity rights and an annuity he might receive. Under an agreement signed by Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips, survivor Anthony Borges, the families of slain students Meadow Pollack, Luke Hoyer, and Alaina Petty, and fellow student survivor Maddy Wilford now control any attempt by shooter Nikolas Cruz to profit off his name or likeness or grant interviews. Each of the five parties has veto power, the AP reports.
- A $400,000 pot: They would also split a $400,000 annuity Cruz's late mother left him, if he ever receives it. The victims' families and Wilford have said they would donate their shares to charities. Borges' attorney, Alex Arreaza, has said his client needs the money for future medical expenses. The settlement was reached one day before the sides had been scheduled to argue before Phillips over whether a June agreement that Borges, 21, and his parents had reached with Cruz should be thrown out. It would have given Borges ownership of Cruz's name and image, approval over any interviews he might give, and the annuity. Cruz shot the once-promising soccer star five times in the torso and legs, and he nearly bled to death. He has undergone numerous surgeries.
- A settlement: Attorneys for Wilford, who was shot four times, and the families of Pollack, Hoyer and Petty quickly countered with their own $190 million settlement with Cruz, which they concede they will never receive. They said they had been blindsided by the Borges settlement, saying there had been a verbal agreement to work together in their lawsuit against Cruz. Other victim families and survivors had not chosen to be part of that lawsuit. "The purpose of the (Borges) settlement was to stop Cruz from giving statements. That is now shared with the other parents," Arreaza said in a statement. David Brill, the lead attorney for the families and Wilford, said that all five victims and families in the settlement now have a say over whether Cruz ever speaks publicly, not just Borges, per the AP.
- Roots of the dispute: The animosity started during negotiations over how to divide a $25 million settlement reached in 2021 with Broward County schools. The families of the 17 killed insisted Borges receive $1 less than they would as an acknowledgement that they suffered the greater loss. Arreaza believed Borges deserved $5 million from that pot as he will have a lifetime of medical expenses. That resulted in his client being kicked out of the group. The fight continued during negotiations over a $127 million settlement the families and surviving victims reached with the FBI over its failure to investigate a report that Cruz was planning a mass shooting. The Borgeses eventually reached their own settlements.
Cruz, 26, pleaded guilty to the shootings in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole in 2022.
(More Parkland school shooting
stories.)