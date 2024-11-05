Parkland Victims' Families End Fight on Killer's Name, Likeness

A nasty legal rift between the most seriously wounded survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school massacre and the families of some of the 17 murdered victims was settled Monday, with all sides now owning an equal share of the killer's publicity rights and an annuity he might receive. Under an agreement signed by Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips, survivor Anthony Borges, the families of slain students Meadow Pollack, Luke Hoyer, and Alaina Petty, and fellow student survivor Maddy Wilford now control any attempt by shooter Nikolas Cruz to profit off his name or likeness or grant interviews. Each of the five parties has veto power, the AP reports.