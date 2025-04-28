Disney Worker Who Messed With Menus Gets 3 Years

A former Disney employee who made some potentially deadly changes to menus has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Prosecutors said that after he was fired for misconduct last year, former menu production manager Michael Scheuer hacked into menu-creating software and made changes including "manipulating allergen information in restaurant menus to indicate that food items were safe for customers with certain allergies, when they were not," NBC News reports. Prosecutors said that in many cases, he deleted mentions of peanuts, tree nuts, and shellfish, replacing them with "milk" on the list of ingredients, reports People .

Scheuer raised and lowered prices, inserted profanity, and "altered menu information related to wine regions to reflect locations of recent mass shootings," prosecutors said. He also changed the name of New Zealand wine Infamous Goose to Infamous Moose. The changes were caught before any of the menus made it to customers at the hundreds of restaurants in Disney's theme parks. Scheuer's lawyer, David Haas, argued that he made the changes to get Disney's attention and that he knew the alterations would be spotted during the "extensive menu review process," the New York Times reports.

Earlier this year, Scheuer, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Prosecutors, who had sought a sentence almost twice as long, said his actions were at least partly the result of a mental health episode, the Times reports. "He is very remorseful and apologized to the victims during the hearing," Haas said in a statement, per NBC. "He is eager to get back home to his wife and 3 young daughters. He was the sole earner in the family as his wife has a number of medical issues and homeschools their children so he will look for work upon his release." (More Disney stories.)