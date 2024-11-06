Switching Districts Pays Off for Boebert

Switching districts in Colorado turned out to be a winning move for Rep. Lauren Boebert. The Republican, who won the state's 3rd District by just 546 votes in 2020, has won the state's 4th District by a more comfortable margin, the Colorado Sun reports. She was at 53% to 43% for Democratic rival Trisha Calvarese when Calvarese conceded. Boebert easily won the six-way GOP primary in the district in June.

Boebert left the 3rd District for the more conservative 4th District amid a messy divorce and criticism over the "Beetlejuice incident," in which she was seen vaping and groping her date at a Denver theater, the AP reports. "The swamp, they thought I would fail," Boebert said in her victory speech, per the Sun. "And rather than failing, I think it's kind of like an A+ with extra credit for this GED (recipient) right here." In her concession speech, Calvarese noted that she had managed to "shave off" 15 percentage points in a district Republican former Rep. Ken Buck, who retired earlier this year, won by 24 points in 2022. (More Lauren Boebert stories.)