Trump Says He'll Vote to Legalize Pot in Florida

Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to vote to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Florida. The Amendment 3 ballot initiative, which would legalize the drug for "non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise," is opposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders in the state, CNN reports.

"As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday night. "We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product. As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November."