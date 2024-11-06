Naomi Biden Delivers Some Baby News on Election Night

Naomi Biden Neal, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden and daughter of Hunter Biden, voted on Election Day, and soon after the polls closed in Washington, DC, she announced as much with an Instagram story that featured a bit of extra news, per People. The 30-year-old posted a photo of herself dressed in all black on Instagram, with a voting sticker slapped on an ample baby bump, with the words "(we) voted." The Independent notes it's not clear how far along in the pregnancy Neal is, and the White House hasn't responded to inquiries about the due date, per the Washington Post. She married her husband, Peter Neal, in 2022, in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn. This baby will be the president and first lady Jill Biden's first great-grandchild. (More Naomi Biden stories.)