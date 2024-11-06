Dow Goes Absolutely Wild on News of Trump's Win

It's trading up roughly 1,300 points
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 8:50 AM CST
Dow Goes Absolutely Wild on News of Trump's Win
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump smiles at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Stocks are responding to a second Trump presidency in a big way. CNBC reports the Dow surged 1,300 points at the open, a rise of about 3% to an all-time high; it's at 43,510 points as of this writing. The last time it experienced a surge of at least 1,000 points was in November 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also hit record highs, up 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

As for the early financial winners and losers, the Wall Street Journal reports that shares of the leading US lenders including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup "all leapt on the prospects for lighter-touch regulation and higher interest income under a Donald Trump administration." Elon Musk's Tesla is up 15% and bitcoin is also "storming higher," per the AP, while "the Mexican peso, renewable energy companies and potentially anyone worried about higher inflation" are finding themselves in the losers category. (More Dow Jones stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X