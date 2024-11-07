Australia's Social Media Move Is for the 'Worried Sick' Parents

Australia is proposing "world-leading" legislation to ban children under 16 from social media. "This one is for the mums and dads," who, "like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a Thursday press conference, referencing mental health problems and misogynistic content online, per the BBC and Reuters . Last year, France proposed banning children under 15 from social media but with an exemption for kids with parental consent, per CNN . Reuters reports the legislation to be introduced in Australian parliament next week includes "no exemption for parental consent and no exemption for pre-existing accounts." However, the BBC reports the ban "would not apply to young people already on social media."

The proposed law would apply to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and likely YouTube as well. Albanese said enforcement would fall to Australia's online regulator and social media platforms. The BBC notes "there are tools which can circumvent age-verification requirements," raising questions about enforcement. But the government is reportedly running an age verification trial using biometrics and government identification, per Reuters. The ban would take effect a year after passing and later undergo a review, Albanese said. But the Australian Child Rights Taskforce said the proposal was "too blunt an instrument" and instead called for "safety standards" on social media platforms.

It cited UN advice stating "national policies" regulating online spaces "should be aimed at providing children with the opportunity to benefit from engaging with the digital environment and ensuring their safe access to it." But Albanese said such an approach "assumes an equal power relationship." He added "incredibly powerful" tech companies use "algorithms that drive people towards certain behavior." "Excessive social media use is rewiring young brains within a critical window of psychological development, causing an epidemic of mental illness," according to the 36 Months initiative, which supports raising social media age restrictions from 13 to 16. Its petition to that effect that has drawn more than 125,000 signatures. (More Australia stories.)