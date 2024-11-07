After Backlash, Aussie Breaker Retires

Three months after she stepped onto the world stage, Rachael Gunn is stepping off of it. The 37-year-old breaker known as B-Girl Raygun, who made a splash at the Summer Olympics in Paris with what the BBC calls a most "unorthodox" breaking routine , has announced she's retiring from competition, citing the "upsetting" reaction she received after appearing at the Games. "I just didn't have any control over how people saw me or who I was," she said Wednesday on radio station 2DayFM. "I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now."

Mainly, it appears, because she fears going viral again. "I think the level of scrutiny that's going to be there, and people will be filming it, and it will go online," she explained on why she was stepping away from competing. In an interview in September, Gunn, who's also a university instructor in Sydney, said the paparazzi even chased her through the streets of Paris. "That was really wild," she told Australia's Channel 10, per the AP. "If people are chasing me, what do I do? That really did put me in a state of panic."

And it affected her ability to leave home. "I was nervous to be out in public," she said at the time. "It was pretty nerve-wracking for a while." It's not the first time Gunn has spoken up about this: In August, she noted on Instagram that the "hate" she'd had directed at her had been "pretty devastating," per People. She now says the controversy has stolen the joy out of breaking for her, but that she tries to enjoy the sport in a different way. "Dancing is so much fun, and it makes you feel good," she told 2DayFM. "I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that's like in my living room with my partner." (More Rachael Gunn stories.)