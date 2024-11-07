Meditation App Made Hay Out of the Election

There's not much to the ad. No sound, no visuals. Just a blue background and a few words. But after an overwhelming election campaign, the ad from the Calm meditation and mindfulness app feels like a soothing balm. And it's paying off. After the silent ad appeared during election night coverage on CNN and ABC, Calm climbed more than 100 spots in the App Store ranking as "people flocked to the app for ongoing support," per TMZ. In the 30-second version of the ad, a swirling blue background appears before the words, "We bought you this ad space to give you 30 seconds of silence. Yep, just silence." After awhile, the words, "You're welcome" appear followed by the icon for the Calm app. That's it.