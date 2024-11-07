California Wildfire Explodes to Nearly 15K Acres in Hours

California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for "extreme and life-threatening" blazes, the AP reports. Northwest of Los Angeles, the Mountain Fire exploded in size and prompted evacuation orders for more than 10,000 people as it threatened 3,500 structures in suburban communities, ranches, and agricultural areas around Camarillo, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The area is east of the Pacific coast city of Ventura, which was devastated by the Thomas Fire in 2017. It will receive federal assistance after a request from Newsom was granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.