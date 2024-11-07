California Wildfire Explodes to Nearly 15K Acres in Hours

3.5K structures threatened, thousands under evacuation orders
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM CST
Winds Whip California Wildfire to Nearly 15K Acres in Hours
In this aerial still image provided by KABC-TV, shows Los Angeles County Fire Department crews scrambled to contain a small blaze fed by erratic wind gusts that pushed flames through dry brush near Broad Beach along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.   (KABC-TV via AP)

California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for "extreme and life-threatening" blazes, the AP reports. Northwest of Los Angeles, the Mountain Fire exploded in size and prompted evacuation orders for more than 10,000 people as it threatened 3,500 structures in suburban communities, ranches, and agricultural areas around Camarillo, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The area is east of the Pacific coast city of Ventura, which was devastated by the Thomas Fire in 2017. It will receive federal assistance after a request from Newsom was granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

  • The blaze was burning in a region that has seen some of California's most destructive fires over the years. A thick plume of smoke rose hundreds of feet into the sky Wednesday, blanketing whole neighborhoods and limiting visibility for firefighters and evacuees. The fire grew from less than half of a square mile to 16 square miles in little more than five hours. At the time of this writing the fire was mapped at 14,159 acres. Ventura County Fire Captain Trevor Johnson described crews racing with their engines to homes threatened by the flames to save lives. "This is as intense as it gets. The hair on the back of the firefighters' neck I'm sure was standing up," he said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Two people suffered apparent smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals, fire officials said. No firefighters reported significant injuries.

  • The erratic winds and limited visibility grounded fixed-wing aircraft, and gusts topped 61mph, said weather service meteorologist Bryan Lewis. Water-dropping helicopters were still flying. First responders pleaded with residents to evacuate. Deputies made contact with 14,000 people to urge them to leave as embers spread up to 2.5 miles away and sparked new flames. "This fire is moving dangerously fast," Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said. Aerial footage from local television networks showed dozens of homes in flames across several neighborhoods as embers were whipped from home to home. Other footage captured horses trotting alongside evacuating vehicles.

  • The National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles area amended its red flag warning for increased fire danger with a rare "particularly dangerous situation" label, and officials in several counties urged residents to be on watch for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees amid the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds. With predicted gusts between 50-100mph and humidity levels as low as 8%, parts of Southern California could experience conditions ripe for "extreme and life-threatening" fire behavior into Thursday, the weather service said. Forecasters also issued red flag warnings until Thursday from California's central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north, where strong winds were also expected.
  • Utilities in California began powering down equipment during high winds and extreme fire danger after a series of massive and deadly wildfires in recent years were sparked by electrical lines and other infrastructure. On Wednesday, more than 65,000 customers in Southern California were without power preventatively, and upwards of 20,000 in Northern California.
