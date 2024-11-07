Deforestation Plummets Nearly a Third in Brazil's Amazon

Forest loss in Brazil's Amazon dropped by 30.6% compared to the previous year, officials said Wednesday, the lowest level of destruction in nine years. In a 12-month span, the Amazon rainforest lost 2,428 square miles, roughly the size of the US state of Delaware, per the AP . The results, announced in Brazil's presidential palace, sharply contrast with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's predecessor, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who prioritized agribusiness expansion over forest protection and weakened environmental agencies. Deforestation hit a 15-year high during his term.

Deforestation in Brazil's vast savanna, known as the Cerrado, decreased by 25.7%, the first decline in five years. The area destroyed reached 3,156 square miles. Located in central Brazil, it's the world's most biodiverse savanna but has fewer legal protections than the Amazon. Despite the success in curbing Amazon deforestation, Lula's government has been criticized by environmentalists for backing projects that could harm the region, such as the pavement of a highway that cuts from an old-growth area, oil drilling in the mouth of the Amazon River, and building a railway to transport soy to Amazonian ports.

Brazil's deforestation monitoring system tracks Aug. 1 to July 30, so Wednesday's report doesn't capture the destruction from the past few months, as a historic drought opened the way to a surge in forest fires that burned an area larger than Switzerland. Much of the damage from fires is classified as degradation, not clear-cutting deforestation, as the fire in the Amazon rainforest spreads mostly through leaves on the ground, not through treetops. The full impact will be assessed, however, in the following months through further satellite monitoring.

Government officials already fear that the deforestation rate may increase next year as the Amazonian city of Belem prepares to host the annual UN climate talks, known as COP 30. The Amazon, an area twice the size of India, holds the world's largest rainforest, about two-thirds of it within Brazil. The basin holds about 20% of the world's fresh water, and its biodiversity includes 16,000 known tree species.