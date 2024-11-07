The World's Richest Had a Very Good Post-Election Day

Wednesday was a very good day for Donald Trump, who learned in its wee hours that he had secured himself a second term in the White House, but it was also a happy day for planet Earth's richest dudes as the stock market surged. Quartz takes a look around at the changing, and much improved, fortunes of elite billionaires:

Elon Musk: The enthusiastic Trump supporter, potential adviser, and world's richest person saw Tesla stock balloon by 15%, which helped his net worth rise by a staggering $26.5 billion in a day. That puts him at $290 billion, which is up $61.3 billion in 2024.

The enthusiastic Trump supporter, potential adviser, and world's richest person saw Tesla stock balloon by 15%, which helped his net worth rise by a staggering $26.5 billion in a day. That puts him at $290 billion, which is up $61.3 billion in 2024. Jeff Bezos: The world's No. 2 richest guy, Amazon and Blue Origin founder, and Washington Post owner tacked $7.14 billion onto his net worth.

The world's No. 2 richest guy, Amazon and Blue Origin founder, and Washington Post owner tacked $7.14 billion onto his net worth. Larry Ellison: The Oracle co-founder, who, like Musk, is also a Trump supporter, added $10 billion to his kitty.