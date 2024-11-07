The World's Richest Had a Very Good Post-Election Day

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison saw windfalls in the billions after Trump was elected
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 7, 2024 12:14 PM CST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk listens as former President Trump speaks at a campaign event on Oct. 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Wednesday was a very good day for Donald Trump, who learned in its wee hours that he had secured himself a second term in the White House, but it was also a happy day for planet Earth's richest dudes as the stock market surged. Quartz takes a look around at the changing, and much improved, fortunes of elite billionaires:

  • Elon Musk: The enthusiastic Trump supporter, potential adviser, and world's richest person saw Tesla stock balloon by 15%, which helped his net worth rise by a staggering $26.5 billion in a day. That puts him at $290 billion, which is up $61.3 billion in 2024.
  • Jeff Bezos: The world's No. 2 richest guy, Amazon and Blue Origin founder, and Washington Post owner tacked $7.14 billion onto his net worth.
  • Larry Ellison: The Oracle co-founder, who, like Musk, is also a Trump supporter, added $10 billion to his kitty.

But there were losers:

  • Bernard Arnault: The LVMH CEO saw his net worth dive by $2.85 billion.
  • Mark Zuckerberg: The Meta CEO lost $81 million.
  • Meanwhile, Trump: Shares of Trump Media, which owns Truth Social, spiked by 5.9% overall on Wednesday, reports CNBC, giving the president-elect a nice windfall—and had at one point Wednesday jumped by 60%. But those gains were wiped out on Thursday, when shares dropped by 20%.
