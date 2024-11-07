Striking NYT Workers: Skip Wordle, Play Strikle

More than 600 unionized tech workers at the New York Times are on strike, and they would like supporters to stay away from games like Wordle until they reach a deal with management. As an alternative, they are offering Strikle, one of five strike-themed games on the New York Times Tech Guild's Guild Builds page, the Verge reports. The guild is also asking supporters to boycott the NYT Cooking app. The Guild Builds page includes recipes like "We've got beef with management" stuffed mushrooms.
The workers, who went on strike Monday, the day before Election Day, include software engineers, product managers, data analysts, and designers, Engadget reports. "For over two years we have been bargaining for our first contract," a GoFundMe page supporting the strike states. "At every turn, NYT management has dragged its feet, disrespected us, and even committed unfair labor practices." The page states that 95% of union members voted to authorize a strike in September. Last week, more than 750 Times journalists signed a pledge urging management to reach a deal before Election Day, the Washington Post reports. (More New York Times stories.)