Striking NYT Workers: Skip Wordle, Play Strikle

More than 600 unionized tech workers at the New York Times are on strike, and they would like supporters to stay away from games like Wordle until they reach a deal with management. As an alternative, they are offering Strikle, one of five strike-themed games on the New York Times Tech Guild's Guild Builds page, the Verge reports. The guild is also asking supporters to boycott the NYT Cooking app. The Guild Builds page includes recipes like "We've got beef with management" stuffed mushrooms.